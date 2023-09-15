Custom~built one owner home in the Meadows that has been very well cared for! This brick front ranch has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Located on a corner lot and has a 2nd parcel included, for an additional 15ft, allowing easy access to the lower level walkout door. The home has a zero entry front porch with a separate door to the tiled foyer giving more privacy to the living room. To the left of the front foyer is the perfect home office space, toy room or reading room; the bay window has built in storage. Spacious living room with gas fireplace could have dining space at the back of the room or one large great room. The kitchen is a baker's delight with double wall ovens plus stove, stone top island. The refrigerator, dishwasher and stove new in 2022! Includes 8x13 eat~in space plus room for barstools. The flow is perfect for entertaining! Zero entry to the upper patio off the kitchen. Convenient main flr laundry room has pantry, sink and cabinets. The primary suite and 2 other main floor bedrooms are all located on the same side of the house. Spacious primary has a lighted tray ceiling, ceiling fan light, 6x11 walk in closet with safe that stays. Primary full bath with jet tub, dual sinks, heated tile floors, separate vanity for makeup. Shower stall and stool separated with a door. Hallway full bath with tub\shower. Two more bedrooms to finish out the main level. The lower level features the walk out. Huge family room with seating space, game room, table room ~ very flexible for any buyer's needs. Full kitchen wetbar so your entertaining downstairs is a piece of cake! The 4th legal bedroom has a huge walk in closet. Full bathroom with tub\shower. Den for possible craft room\toy room. The storage space is unbelievable. The sauna is included with the home so get ready to relax! Great use of space throughout this home and very well maintained. Heated garage is 1095 SF w floor drain\zero entry. Whole home soft water\Instant access hot water. Come see for yourself.