4 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $790,000

GORGEOUS 1.5 story luxury home with an elegant touch!! This home sits on 1.28 acres and is located on a prime cul~de~sac in the Dakota Dunes. Grand front entrance with a 7 x 26 covered front porch. Upon entering the foyer, you will be AMAZED by the Great Room's stunning 19' cathedral ceiling with cherry wood beams. The Great Room boasts an impressive stone fireplace (gas) and is open to the formal dining room, both have hard wood flooring. The eat in Kitchen offers custom maple cabinets, granite counter tops, hard wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a walk in pantry, large island, and is open to the sitting area. There is a half Bathroom off of the kitchen. On the back of the house there is an 8 x 19 covered patio that has a built in gas grill and gas fireplace. The covered patio is connected to a 16 x 18 composite deck. The master bedroom has a triple trayed mood lighting ceiling, large master bathroom retreat area with a whirlpool tub, walk in tile shower, His and Her walk in closets and vanities. There are two more bedrooms on the main level that share a full sized Jack and Jill bathroom. Huge 4th bedroom is on the second level. This home has possibilities for expanding with an additional bathroom and bedroom above the garage. New exterior paint in June 2020. Plantation shutters throughout. 2 A/C units with 3 zones. Home is equipped with a Generac Generator. Most of the FURNITURE, DECORATIONS, etc. are available for an additional purchase!! This LUXURY home has AWESOME craftsmanship with OUTSTANDING details inside and out!! Nothing to do but move in and enjoy!! Listing agent is related to Seller. 942 SPYGLASS CIRCLE HAS BEEN OFFICIALLY REMOVED FROM THE FLOOD PLAIN PER FEMA JULY 8,2020...