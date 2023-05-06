Great starter home with a finished basement!! 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch new construction. The main floor will boast an open concept with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen boasts ample storage, peninsula open to the great room and a pantry. Main floor laundry too!! The master has a 3/4 bath and walk in closet. The bedroom on the main has a large double closet. The basement will be finished with two bedrooms, a full bath and a large living room. The two stall garage is oversized!! Estimated completion October 2023..