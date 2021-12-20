4 Bedroom Home in Hinton - $395,000

Great house with lots of room, Garage has tall ceilings and extra storage up above. The house opens to a Living, dinning, and Kitchen L shape that has ceramic tile and real cherry hardwood floors. Granite countertops were added recently along with painting most of the interior of the house. Back Sliding door leads to the back yard off the dinning room. Main floor laundry and guest bath is in the hall, the master suit, including an extra large walk in closet and master bath, makes up the rest of the main floor. Upstairs two large bedrooms with dormers split by a bathroom. In the basement plenty of room for entertaining with the pool table room or relaxing in the media room (currently used as a workout room). Surround sound and set up for a projector with a main media closet with all wires run in walls. Also down staris is the 4th bathroom and bedroom. Basement is a walkout, the deck in front is composite with updated railing. Seller willing to work with buyer on carpet for right offer.