4 Bedroom Home in Hinton - $439,900

Enjoy the quality of Wegher Construction without having to wait for it to be built. This well kept Home built in 2019 has been lovingly maintained and you will find so much to appreciate about this Home. It starts with curb appeal and this one has a great front porch, craftsman accents in the peak, and nice landscaping all around. Worried about your dogs staying in the yard? The house comes with an underground pet fence to keep a barrier for your dogs but allow open airy feel with no obstructions. Stepping into the foyer you'll appreciate the coat closet and open floor plan featuring a custom kitchen overlooking the great room and a gorgeous fireplace. Kitchen has a large center island; quartz countertops and walk in pantry. Luxury vinyl tile throughout main floor. There's a sliding door just off the dining which leads to a large deck maximizing your entertaining space. Laundry room is conveniently located just off the garage entry & mudroom. Primary suite has a large window en suite bath which includes walk in tile shower, double sink vanity, and large walk in closet. Also on the main floor you'll find a spare bedroom and an adjacent full bath. The stairs will lead you to the lower level which has a nicely finished family room with wet bar, two more bedrooms, and 3\4 bath. Lower level hardly feels like a basement since it is a walk out with slider to patio and backyard. This home is located in newly developed Blackhawk Ridge in Hinton, Iowa. Easy commute to Sioux City or Le Mars. Come check it out!!!