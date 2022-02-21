4 Bedroom Home in Homer - $275,000

Tucked away down a cul de sac in Homer is this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch home with a 20 x 40 inground pool. This home is near the baseball field and park so you can enjoy watching a game, playing at the park and then cooling off and relaxing at your private pool. Upon entering the front door, there is an entry with plenty of coat closets. The first impression of the living room is the inviting fireplace and brick surround. This is the perfect background for all those family and friend photographs!! The FP was converted from wood to propane but could easily be converted back and there is a door next to FP to access wood storage area in garage. A dining room opens to the living room and has large windows and access to garage. The kitchen was updated 7 years ago with new backsplash, new counter tops and cabinets were painted. The kitchen table is included as it matches the counters!! The master bedroom has a double closet and a walk in closet and 3\4 bathroom which was updated 7 years ago with new vanity and floor. Two more bedrooms on the main floor. The full bathroom on the main floor was also updated 7 years ago. Central air for main floor. Many fun gatherings were had in the lower level and now its time for you to start your memories here!! There is a laundry room with a kitchenette, an updated 3\4 bathroom, a bedroom, a game room area with room for pool table, a wet bar area with seating area and a family room with a woodburning FP and a statement stone wall surrounding FP. This home is heated with electric baseboard heaters. A small propane tank fuels the main floor FP and larger propane tank is for pool heater. New shingles 2017. AC unit, pool heater and cover are about 10 years old. Windows and siding were new in 2005. Water heater new in 2014. R\O system new in 2015. There is a storage shed for pool supplies and toys..