4 Bedroom Home in Hubbard - $179,900

Calling all buyers in Hubbard Neb!! This 4 bed home is just adorable!! It sits in the heart of Hubbard on almost, half an acre of land. Tons of updates from new kitchen to flooring throughout. It is spacious and so cozy at the same time. Don`t forget about the huge oversized garage for all of your toys. This property is so close to the beautiful Kramper Lake as well!! Move in ready for the next owner..is that you???