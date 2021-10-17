4 Bedroom Home in Jackson - $199,000

This 4BR home in Jackson comes with many great features. Outside it has a huge fenced in yard with a patio perfect for hosting family and friends. There is also an underground storm shelter. It comes with a big 2 car detached garage with a work bench and a nice front porch. Inside this home the kitchen is has a brand new fridge and stove and tons of counter space with sliders to the patio and back yard. The bathroom is all redone including a sliding barn door and a sink with a faucet that lights up when you run the water. The family room on the main floor is impressive with beautiful wood floors, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light windows, and a fireplace. The electrical has been updated in the last 5 years and the roof is 5 years old as well. The water line from the curb to the home is brand new, replaced in August 2021. This is a great opportunity for a big home with nice curb appeal and a huge yard..