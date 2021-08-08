Calling all acreage lovers!! This classic farm house is ready for new owners to call their own!! Approximately 20 minutes from the Siouxland Metro is where you will find this 5 bed, 1 bath home. Conveniently located off Hwy 20 with two entrances. This adorable home features 5 bedrooms, 1 large bathroom and almost 1500 sq ft of living space. The first floor features a welcoming deck that leads into the updated eat in kitchen, a cozy living room with eye catching open stairs to 2nd floor. Large master with door to back yard!! Another bedroom on main currently used as toy room. The kitchen comes equipped with appliances with gas stove , plenty of countertop space and plenty of windows to let the light in!! Large updated deck overlooking the backyard is one of the favorite features. This cream puff of a home also boast a park like back yard, with plenty of mature trees, fire pit area and a two large storage buildings for the convenience of any buyer..
4 Bedroom Home in Jackson - $217,500
