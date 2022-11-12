4 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $1,443,750

This exquisite, custom built 4 bedroom, 6 bathroom home has a 4 car heated garage and sits on a 1.46 acre lot on the pond near the end of Wynstone Drive. Coming in the front door you will notice the engineered white oak floors, the expanse of the living areas, the views to the back and the high end finishing touches. The focal points of the living room are the large windows and the 72 inch gas fireplace. The dining area has a beautiful light fixture and access to the covered deck, vaulted wood ceiling, gas fireplace and the views of the back yard. The kitchen is a showstopper with the upper white acrylic cabinets, lower dark cabinets, Cambria waterfall counter tops and backsplash, Sub Zero refrigerator, beverage frig and wine frig, Dacor 6 burner stove and double ovens, Bosch DW and a pantry. Tucked away off the kitchen is a pocket office. Off the oversized 4 car garage entry is a well planned drop zone and laundry room. The master suite is a retreat--the bedroom has engineered white oak floor and the bathroom has a wet room with shower and tub, a toilet room, double vanity, and a WIC with built ins and W/D hookups. The other 2 bedrooms on the main each have engineered wood oak floors and are both junior suites with 3/4 bathrooms and walk in closets. A half bathroom for guests has a vanity with Cambria counter and a floating toilet. Walkout lower level is bright and open and features stained concrete floors in the living areas, wet bar area (with Fisher Paykel tall dish drawer, Haier frig drawer, GE ice maker, GE microwave drawer), climate controlled wine cellar with glass wall/door, bedroom with a double closet, and both bathrooms. Enjoy working out in this fitness room with rubber floor and glass wall/door. Fun finished area under the steps for kids/pets as well as another finished storage room, plus a tornado room and shop area (8 x 17). Geo Thermal and zone heat. Entire lot is sprinkled and has perfect space to add a pool.