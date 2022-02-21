 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $298,000

This one owner home built in 1992 is a must see. It features upgraded Redwood siding and the frame is 2x6 construction. This home offers an oversized two stall garage with 8' doors for larger vehicles. Recent additions to the property include: - large steel framed deck out back leading to the hot tub, spacious fended in back yard, and a gorgeous tree house. - Newer roof, windows, and garage doors - Water softener included - New furnace and A\C 2020 - Newer stainless steel appliances; Fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher - Front Load Washer\Dryer (Red color).

