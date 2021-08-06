4 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $510,000

Be prepared to be impressed with this warm and striking open~concept walk~out Wegher ranch located in the desirable gated Wynstone Community. This beauty is equipped with all the extras including high volume ceilings, gorgeous crown molding, wired for central vac and tasteful finishes throughout. Almost new high quality carpet throughout the main floor living room, bedrooms and entire basement is sure to give your toes a treat. If the kitchen is the heart of the home, this one will not disappoint with its natural cherry cabinets, new appliances 2 years ago, black granite countertops, hardwood floors and cozy hearth room with double sided fireplace. The large master suite is impressive and complete with a beautiful master bath with cambria countertops and very well~arranged walk~in closet. The main floor family areas are so beautifully done and really make a statement. The roomy lower level is the perfect place for relaxing, entertaining or exercising. The expansive wet bar is perfect for making memories and the fully equipped guest ensuite will make your company feel right at home. The deck was replaced 3 months ago giving more time to enjoy the yard. The back yard is truly a sanctuary and has both a modern and organic feel with the new patio and fire pit area. Enjoy the beautiful views and sunsets of the pond in the backyard. Or...better yet hop onto it for an afternoon of kayaking, paddle boarding or ice skating. With the great condition inside and out this home is sure to delight...