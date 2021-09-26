Ready to enjoy the peace and quiet of small town living ? This Beautifully updated 4+ bedroom, 2 bath home with over 3000 square feet of finished living is on a quiet cul de sac in Kingsley and is JUST what you have been looking for!! HUGE eat in kitchen is perfect for entertaining with LARGE island, tons of cabinets and counter space. Storage is great with a Walk in pantry and built in cupboards and drawers. Kitchen is open to dining room which enjoys a huge bay window and original hard wood floors. All NEW, STUNNING handcrafted trim on main floor gives this home a true farmhouse feel. Three seasons porch has new vinyl entrance and cute toy room for tots. Entry hallway has new flooring, new lighting and barn wood ceiling which ties in beautifully with barn wood accent wall in living room. More new flooring and paint throughout most of main floor. Spacious master bedroom on main with original hard wood floors. Cute second bedroom also on main. Full bath with jetted tub, walk in shower and double sinks. For added convenience, Laundry on main as well!! 2 bedrooms up each with walk in closets. Newer windows on 2nd floor. Second floor also boasts two large areas under the eaves for storage. Basement has newer carpeting with plenty of room for bar and pool table. Bonus room used as bedroom, NO EGRESS. New 3\4 bath also with tiled, walk in shower. More storage in utility room for every season. 2+ car garage is insulated and heated. Perfect for avid mechanic or wood worker. Beauty surrounds with crab apple tree, roses and peony bushes. The country is calling you and it`s time to come HOME!!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Kingsley - $175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
SLOAN, Iowa -- A 12-year-old boy died Friday after an accident in Sloan.
SIOUX CITY -- A contractor was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for accepting thousands of dollars from clients and never performing the work.
A former Bellevue police officer awaiting trial on charges of felony assault and evidence tampering after the death of his girlfriend was himself found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Kingsley, Iowa, man was arrested early Sunday and charged with threatening to kill an Orange City man.
Congratulations! Because you choose not to vaccinate or wear a mask, Woodbury County is back up to almost 15% positivity rate and we've gone f…
- Updated
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Brandon man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a woman.
CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Marcus, Iowa, mother who encouraged her 13-year-old daughter to have a relationship with an older man has been placed on p…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Sunday.
SIOUX CITY -- Delbert Christensen describes Sioux City's Hubbard Park as a diamond that's "a little bit rough."
- Updated
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities were seeking a suspect in a shooting that claimed the life of the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, police said.