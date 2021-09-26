4 Bedroom Home in Kingsley - $175,000

Ready to enjoy the peace and quiet of small town living ? This Beautifully updated 4+ bedroom, 2 bath home with over 3000 square feet of finished living is on a quiet cul de sac in Kingsley and is JUST what you have been looking for!! HUGE eat in kitchen is perfect for entertaining with LARGE island, tons of cabinets and counter space. Storage is great with a Walk in pantry and built in cupboards and drawers. Kitchen is open to dining room which enjoys a huge bay window and original hard wood floors. All NEW, STUNNING handcrafted trim on main floor gives this home a true farmhouse feel. Three seasons porch has new vinyl entrance and cute toy room for tots. Entry hallway has new flooring, new lighting and barn wood ceiling which ties in beautifully with barn wood accent wall in living room. More new flooring and paint throughout most of main floor. Spacious master bedroom on main with original hard wood floors. Cute second bedroom also on main. Full bath with jetted tub, walk in shower and double sinks. For added convenience, Laundry on main as well!! 2 bedrooms up each with walk in closets. Newer windows on 2nd floor. Second floor also boasts two large areas under the eaves for storage. Basement has newer carpeting with plenty of room for bar and pool table. Bonus room used as bedroom, NO EGRESS. New 3\4 bath also with tiled, walk in shower. More storage in utility room for every season. 2+ car garage is insulated and heated. Perfect for avid mechanic or wood worker. Beauty surrounds with crab apple tree, roses and peony bushes. The country is calling you and it`s time to come HOME!!!!