4 Bedroom Home in Kingsley - $175,000

Nicely updated 4 bedroom home in Kingsley with a oversized 2 car garage. Lots of parking space but still plenty of grass on this level lot. Inside open kitchen, dinning, and living area. Newer floor and paint though out. Three nice sized bedrooms with an updated bath. Downstairs also includes new carpet and drywall/paint. It also features a great bar area for entertaining. The forth bedroom and sec bathroom/laundry area also are located in basement. Furnace room has a good amount of storage as well. All in all a great family home on a side street in Kingsley..