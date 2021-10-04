 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Kingsley - $175,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kingsley - $175,000

Nicely updated 4 bedroom home in Kingsley with a oversized 2 car garage. Lots of parking space but still plenty of grass on this level lot. Inside open kitchen, dinning, and living area. Newer floor and paint though out. Three nice sized bedrooms with an updated bath. Downstairs also includes new carpet and drywall/paint. It also features a great bar area for entertaining. The forth bedroom and sec bathroom/laundry area also are located in basement. Furnace room has a good amount of storage as well. All in all a great family home on a side street in Kingsley..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News