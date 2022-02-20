4 Bedroom Home in Kingsley - $315,000

Swoon! Lovingly restored, fully updated craftsman on half an acre of land. Find every modern update and convenience you expect, accompanied by high end restoration of original 1910 features just 30 miles from Sioux City. Brand new AC and furnace in 2021, new paint throughout. The main floor living and dining area have original restored oak hardwood floors, gorgeous built ins, and beamed ceilings. The living area also features electric privacy shades and a beautiful fireplace surrounded by lead glass cabinetry and natural stonework. Master bedroom has fresh paint, a walk in closet and updated bathroom. The kitchen is a work of art, with updated shaker cabinets, decorative tin backsplash, a spacious breakfast nook surrounded by windows, and a wall of original cabinetry above tile mosaic counters. All appliances new in 2021. French side doors lead to a low maintenance composite deck with plenty of room for outdoor entertaining. The second floor offers two more bedrooms, den (could easily be used as a bedroom), and a three piece bathroom featuring a fabulous cast iron soaker tub. The basement is light and bright, has fresh paint, and enough space for whatever your heart desires. There is a huge family room, 4th bedroom, remodeled full bath, separate entrance, and a second kitchen, making for a lovely suite for your long term guests or roommates. Plentiful storage rooms, and for the wine or canning aficionado there is even a root cellar just waiting to be stocked. At over 1000 sf the 3 car garage has space for storage and projects, and has the premium carriage house shingles as the house. Words truly cannot do this one of a kind property justice, come and see for yourself.