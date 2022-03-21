 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lawton - $214,900

Welcome to Lawton!! This one is a GEM!! This now 4 Bedroom 2 bath home has been completely remodeled and updated to perfection. It is located on a dead end street and one block from the high school sports complex!! Main floor features 2 updated bedrooms, with a new bathroom and new sliding barn door with tiled tub\shower and new vanity. New Kitchen including, cabinets ,counters, and all stainless steel appliances. Moving Downstairs you will find 2 additional new bedrooms with full egress windows, a new bathroom with shower and a gorgeous family room area. More updates include, New Deck on Front, Flooring Throughout, Trim, Doors, Paint, Kitchen Cabinets, Lighting Fixtures,& New Appliances. This ranch style home is just minutes from Sioux City in a small town community with a great school system. This home is a must see!!!

