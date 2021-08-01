 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lawton - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lawton - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lawton - $425,000

Updated acreage with approx 4 acres. Oversized detached garage. 24x60 machine shed with overhead garage door. Updated in 2018. Open concenpt living & dining room. Spacious eat-in kitchen. Stainless appliances included. Vaulted ceilings in the Master suite with large closet and attached bathroom. Mainfloor laundry & half-bath. Measurements are estimated & should be verified by Buyer.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News