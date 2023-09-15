What a stunning property!! A ranch~style home with almost 5000 square feet, situated on 8 acres of land, is quite spacious and offers a lot of room to spread out and enjoy the outdoors. The inclusion of an underground pool adds a luxurious touch and provides a great way to relax during warmer months. With 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, there's plenty of space for both family members and guests. The walk~out feature is also a fantastic addition, allowing easy access to the outdoor space from the lower level of the house. The breathtaking views contribute to the overall appeal of the property, providing a serene and picturesque backdrop that residents and visitors can enjoy. The large 46x61 steel building is a notable feature as well. This kind of structure could serve various purposes such as storage for vehicles, equipment, or even a workshop, depending on your needs. The fact that most of the mechanicals are brand new is a great selling point. New mechanical systems can offer improved efficiency, reliability, and peace of mind, as they're less likely to require immediate maintenance or replacement. Overall, this property is a wonderful blend of space, comfort, amenities, and scenic beauty. This property is for those who appreciate the combination of spacious living, outdoor amenities, and modern features...