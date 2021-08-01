 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $152,500

1 1/2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. Nice location! Close to shopping downtown, ball diamonds are just down the road, and quick access to Hwy 75 and the biking trails! The large front porch is open and perfect to sit and relax on these beautiful summer nights. New water heater in 2020. Driveway and garage are shared with neighbor.

