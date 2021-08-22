Beautiful Story 1/2 home, with many updates: Kitchen, windows, carpet, some plumbing. porch, paint inside and out. Has a Hi-Efficiency furnace and AC, water softener. Patio, oversized 2 car garage with work area, on corner lot. Main floor master bedroom, with 3/4 bath, living/dining room, updated kitchen, with breakfast bar, main floor family room, with large storage area above main floor laundry. 3 bedrooms up, with a full bath up. Extra storage down, stubbed in for a bath. Addition, and garage added in 1987.
4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $219,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For J.D. Scholten, Thursday night was one he will never forget.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sergeant Bluff man has pleaded not guilty of fondling a girl on several occasions at a Sergeant Bluff home.
Governor Reynolds once again brings national attention to our state. CBS evening news profiled a family of six in Keokuk, Iowa. Both husband a…
ONAWA, Iowa -- An Onawa teen was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for the shooting death of another teen in a Mapleton, Iowa, garage.
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
Before Judge Steven Andreasen
An NCAA investigation into Nebraska football surfaced 10 days before the season opener. At the center of that investigation are allegations of impermissible use of analysts during practices and games.
HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- On a chaotic June morning in 2011, Staff Sgt. Peter Madsen took a bullet in the right shoulder while engaged in a shootout i…
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are looking for a man who reportedly assaulted two individuals Thursday while armed with a handgun.
If you haven’t been to a concert in the last 20 months, Saturday’s Shinedown event at Battery Park may have been a real eye-opener.