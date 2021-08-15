Amazing single~family home tucked into the beautiful residential area of LeMars. 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms provides plenty of space. The main floor features a fireplace living area, dining, kitchen with appliances, half bath, and a bedroom. The upstairs has 3 more bedrooms and 2 full baths with a nice hallway connecting each space. This house has hardwood flooring and handmade woodwork throughout, giving it vintage character. The basement is partially finished with a utility\laundry area. The fenced in backyard is large with an above ground pool, treehouse, and storage shed for all your outdoor needs. This house is vacant and can be moved into immediately by its next owner!!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $225,000
