4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $225,000

This 4 BR Ranch Style home located in a quiet and well kept neighborhood, don't miss the chance to make this home your own. The kitchen is in great shape with newer appliances and a double oven. Master bedroom has an on suite bathroom and walk in closet. Laundry is located on the main floor, along with 3 bedrooms. The basement has an additional bedroom and a huge great room with a wood burning stove. Mature landscaping and a large back yard with a covered patio.