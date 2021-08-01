4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $229,000

Beautiful Story 1/2 home, with many updates: Kitchen, windows, carpet, some plumbing. porch, paint inside and out. Has a Hi~Efficiency furnace and AC, water softener. Patio, oversized 2 car garage with work area, on corner lot. Main floor master bedroom, with 3/4 bath, living/dining room, updated kitchen, with breakfast bar, main floor family room, with large storage area above main floor laundry. 3 bedrooms up, with a full bath up. Extra storage down, stubbed in for a bath. Addition, and garage added in 1987..