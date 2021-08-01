 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $229,000

4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $229,000

4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $229,000

Beautiful Story 1/2 home, with many updates: Kitchen, windows, carpet, some plumbing. porch, paint inside and out. Has a Hi~Efficiency furnace and AC, water softener. Patio, oversized 2 car garage with work area, on corner lot. Main floor master bedroom, with 3/4 bath, living/dining room, updated kitchen, with breakfast bar, main floor family room, with large storage area above main floor laundry. 3 bedrooms up, with a full bath up. Extra storage down, stubbed in for a bath. Addition, and garage added in 1987..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News