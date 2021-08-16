Sharp 4 bedroom home with oversized 2 car garage, 3 bathroom locations and main floor laundry room. A two story addition was added which now offers a sunroom and enclosed porch area. Located on a corner site with additional off street parking. Nice shade trees, deck, patio and storage shed too. Property is currently rented month to month, possession is subject to proper notice to current tenant...
4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $239,500
