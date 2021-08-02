Beautiful 4 bed, 4 bath home with open living and all kinds of finished space. There is plenty of room for a large family table to enjoy your meals or eat at the bar kitchen counter instead. Old style front porch with new railing and pillars that overlooks the neighborhood or choose to relax out back on a spacious patio area with built in gas grilling station. Your guests can enjoy the evening around the fire pit in a fully fenced in yard. If it's single floor living your looking for including owners suite and mudroom/laundry then this could be it. 2 upper bedrooms and full bath. Another bedroom in the lower level with yet another full bath. The owner has made many improvements to this property including counter tops, flooring and many other updates and changes. This home is located close to all levels of school. Please remember all measurements found within this information are close but still approximate.
4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $269,000
