4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $269,000

4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $269,000

Fully remodeled 1 1/2 story home with so much to offer. 4 bed/3 bath. Attached garage. Main floor includes an open concept with the living room leading into the kitchen. Master bedroom with a walk-in closet and master bath. main floor bathroom with laundry hook ups. The upper level can be used as a bedroom with an additional room for an office or playroom. Basement includes a family room, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom..

