4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $274,900

Welcome home to 1244 2nd Ave SW. Step inside and be immediately captivated by the double sided fireplace with floor to ceiling brick surround. Fireplace is wood burning but could be converted to gas fairly easily. The living room is filled with natural lighting from the large bay window. A formal dining area complements the entertaining spaces of the main floor. A more casual den is found on the opposite side of the fireplace. Built-in shelving on this side of the fireplace is ideal for displaying books, collectibles or pictures of your loved ones. This area is open to the kitchen. A master bedroom (recently used as an office) and bath are located on the main floor as well. The upper level hosts 3 bedrooms with large closets and a full bath designed for multiple people to use it simultaneously without getting in each other's way. The basement is partially finished with a family room perfect for entertaining. The unfinished portion has an additional bathroom, laundry and workbenches for projects. This home has only had 2 owners in its lifetime and was well maintained by both owners. Many updates in recent years include: kitchen counters and sink, duraceramic tile in kitchen,den and upstairs bath, windows, roof, siding, and garage doors. The shed has had updated roof, flashing, siding and doors. The sellers welcome any and all home inspections, but it is an estate and is being sold in its current condition.