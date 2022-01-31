 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $280,000

Need more room? This home is move in ready with lots of room for everyone!! The 4 bed/3bath home with 2 nice size family rooms, 2 more non conforming bedrooms in the basement with a kitchenette. The outside is just as much room!! Large fenced in back yard, sprinkler system, beautiful garden areas and patio just to name a few of the amenities!! Schedule your showing today!!!

