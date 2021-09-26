This STUNNING, beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is perfect for hosting and entertaining. Walk into an open foyer leading into the kitchen or to your left a gorgeous bar that seats 6, plus 2 pub tables in the corners!! Eat in kitchen has new appliances, quartz countertops, and Brazilian Koa hardwood flooring. Dining area is spacious with tray ceiling, bay window with leaded glass, perfect for plants and corner built-in!! Just off the kitchen is a large sunken living room with access to the oversized deck on South and West side of home. Main floor laundry room with a large closet for storage. Main floor bath with 2 sky lights, heated flooring and steam shower. Upper level has 4 bedrooms, 1 bath with claw foot tub, large walk-in closet and so much natural light from all the beautiful windows!!!Heated 2 stall garage with work bench and garage fridge that is plumbed to the bar in the house. Also, 2 story shed\playhouse in backyard offers extra storage!! Check out all the unique ceilings in this home... WOW!! SO MANY WONDERFUL DETAILS!!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $289,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
SLOAN, Iowa -- A 12-year-old boy died Friday after an accident in Sloan.
SIOUX CITY -- A contractor was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for accepting thousands of dollars from clients and never performing the work.
A former Bellevue police officer awaiting trial on charges of felony assault and evidence tampering after the death of his girlfriend was himself found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Kingsley, Iowa, man was arrested early Sunday and charged with threatening to kill an Orange City man.
Congratulations! Because you choose not to vaccinate or wear a mask, Woodbury County is back up to almost 15% positivity rate and we've gone f…
- Updated
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Brandon man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a woman.
CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Marcus, Iowa, mother who encouraged her 13-year-old daughter to have a relationship with an older man has been placed on p…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Sunday.
SIOUX CITY -- Delbert Christensen describes Sioux City's Hubbard Park as a diamond that's "a little bit rough."
- Updated
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities were seeking a suspect in a shooting that claimed the life of the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, police said.