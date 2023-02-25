Here you go!! A beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath newer 1 owner home in a cul~de~sac!! This home features 2 bedrooms on the main, and 2 in the basement. All 4 bedrooms feature walk in closets!! There are 2 bathrooms on the main, a 3\4 ensuite, and a full. Plus a 3rd full bath in the basement. This home has an open concept living, dining, kitchen area, with a door out to a 12 X 14 concrete patio in the back yard. Downstairs you will also find an unfinished 15 X 20 family room, and a large storage\utility area. Attached is 24 X 24 south facing garage that has been already been insulted and sheet rocked. All kitchen appliances and washer\dryer are included, and all furniture is negotiable. Not only could you have an amazing home, you could have is completely move in ready home with furniture!!!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"What keeps people coming back, generation after generation, is the unpretentious decor, extensive beer and drink menu and a popular sandwich …
SIOUX CITY -- A woman died of injuries sustained in a rollover accident, near mile marker 132 on Interstate 29, late Tuesday afternoon.
On the wall of Monterrey Mexican Restaurant's Singing Hills location is a plaque promoting its status as a 2021 Siouxland's Choice runner-up a…
"Another thing that Fanning liked is TDF securing a first place finish in Siouxland's Choice for tattoo and piercing parlor."
According to a complaint filed in Sioux County District Court, Meyers had sex with the girl, who by law is unable to consent, in December.