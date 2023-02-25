Here you go!! A beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath newer 1 owner home in a cul~de~sac!! This home features 2 bedrooms on the main, and 2 in the basement. All 4 bedrooms feature walk in closets!! There are 2 bathrooms on the main, a 3\4 ensuite, and a full. Plus a 3rd full bath in the basement. This home has an open concept living, dining, kitchen area, with a door out to a 12 X 14 concrete patio in the back yard. Downstairs you will also find an unfinished 15 X 20 family room, and a large storage\utility area. Attached is 24 X 24 south facing garage that has been already been insulted and sheet rocked. All kitchen appliances and washer\dryer are included, and all furniture is negotiable. Not only could you have an amazing home, you could have is completely move in ready home with furniture!!!!!