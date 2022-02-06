4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $296,500

Remodeling as a 3-4 BR, 2 1/2 Baths. Selling AS IS 3.84 Acres M/L This 1 1/2 Story Home w/Attached Double Garage Features Permanent Siding, several New Windows throughout including all New Pella on 2nd Floor. 2nd Floor has been gutted to the studs, foamed in gaps. New Insulation in Walls (R15) rearranged the previous 4 BR in to 3 BR and Bath. Plumbing etc. will need to be done for the bathroom to be completed. 3 New Granite top Vanities in Garage - one is for 2nd Story Bath, one for Main floor Bath, and another for a proposed 1/2 Bath that was going to be added in the rear entrance of the house; there is also additional sheetrock & Flooring (click together laminate - waterproof). Sellers added a walk through Pantry off the Kitchen. There is a Breezeway between Garage & Foyer that could be used as another sitting room or hot tub area. Replaced heating coils in Heat Pump along with Capacitor on A/C in 2021. Metal Roof and Rural Water (Cherokee Rural Water). New Septic in 2019. Appliances to stay, Washer & Dryer too. Marathon Water Heater, Above Ground Pool, Filter/Pump Stays. Several Outbuildings include Barn, Poultry House, 2 Machine Sheds, Pasture Area. Located approximately 7 miles SE of LeMars, 1 1/2 miles of gravel off K49 East.