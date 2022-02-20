4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $309,900

This beautiful 2 story home on Central Avenue is conveniently located close to schools, Foster Park and downtown shopping. Nestled in the Foster Park Historic District, this quality Craftsman Style home is well-maintained & offers all of the charm you’d expect. The property features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a finished walk out lower level and a double stall garage. Gorgeous wood floors, built-ins, French doors, woodworking and banked windows set the stage for the perfect blend of yesterday’s charm and today’s modern conveniences. The main floor includes a spacious living room with adjacent sunroom/office, dining room, kitchen with pantry, snack bar & deck access and a handy half bathroom. The second story features 4 spacious bedrooms, full bath with jetted tub, balcony, walk up attic access and a convenient laundry chute. There is plenty of room to enjoy in the walk out lower level too, which includes a large family room, bonus room, ¾ bath, laundry and plenty of storage. Relax and unwind on the deck or covered patio which overlooks the nicely landscaped yard with vinyl privacy fencing and sprinkler system. You will love the heated workshop located under the double-decker garage which provides a perfect space for the tools and toys. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer are included. Move in ready, schedule your private tour today! All measurements are approximate.