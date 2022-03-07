4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $310,000

4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in cul-de-sac!! Open concept home with eat-in kitchen, waterfall granite island, large deck and main floor laundry. Master bedroom, ensuite bath with double sinks, walk-in closet, stand alone shower and soaker tub. Lower level has large bedroom with walk in closet, full bath, family room and ample storage areas. Newly finished lower level needs trim work in family room and shower needs to be completed by new buyer. This home has a fantastic location with large back yard!!!!