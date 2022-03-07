 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $310,000

4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $310,000

4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in cul-de-sac!! Open concept home with eat-in kitchen, waterfall granite island, large deck and main floor laundry. Master bedroom, ensuite bath with double sinks, walk-in closet, stand alone shower and soaker tub. Lower level has large bedroom with walk in closet, full bath, family room and ample storage areas. Newly finished lower level needs trim work in family room and shower needs to be completed by new buyer. This home has a fantastic location with large back yard!!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MMCRU stuns No. 1 Newell-Fonda in Class 1A semifinals

MMCRU stuns No. 1 Newell-Fonda in Class 1A semifinals

MMCRU pulled off perhaps the biggest upset this week at the Iowa high school girls basketball tournament on Friday, beating Class 1A top-seeded Newell-Fonda in the semifinals. Screams of laughter and joy could be heard in the hallways outside the locker room.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News