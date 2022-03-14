4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $344,000

This gorgeous two story 4 bedrooms, 4 bath home located across beautiful Shaffer Park. Guests enter home into grand foyer with open oak staircase and cathedral ceiling. To your right is the living room with new flooring, gas fireplace and wonderful natural light. Custom oak cabinets in the kitchen with updated hardware, track lighting, new coffee\wine bar, large island and large pantry. Kitchen dining area has sliding glass doors to new deck and fully fenced backyard. Reading area, formal dining or office area on main floor plus half bath and main floor laundry area with sink. Master bedroom is located upper level has private bath with double vanity, whirlpool tub and large walk in closet. Upper level has 2 more bedrooms and full bathroom. The lower level has all new flooring and great for entertaining!! Walk out to patio and fully fenced back yard!! Lower level has fourth bedroom, 3\4 bath, large storage room and doggie door!! All appliances are included and a whole home alarm\security system is in place on all windows and doors should you desire to continue this service. Radon mitigation system installed 2016..