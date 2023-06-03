Jeremy Sitzman built home. Well maintained and loved by current owners. Pride of ownership show throughout. New vinyl privacy fencing in the spacious back yard and new shed. Plenty of room for storage with double lofts. Open concept with beautiful touches that will delight the entertainer in you. Main level displays Owners Suite, additional bedroom and bath, living room, dining room and beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinets plus main floor laundry. Lower level has family room, 2 more bedrooms with egress windows and a full bath and storage\Utility room. The sellers just installed a new water heater Oct 2022, new white vinyl privacy fence, RO System and water softener. The huge TV in Family room will stay...
4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $350,000
