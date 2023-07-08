Move in ready ranch style home with an open concept on the main floor. Walking in you will enter the open living room with a beautiful inset ceiling and lots of windows for natural lighting. Off the living room is the dining area that has sliders that lead out to the beautiful backyard. From the dining area it is also open to the kitchen that has an eat at breakfast bar. The main floor also offers the laundry room and 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. One of the bedrooms is the primary and offers double closets and a 3\4 bathroom with a step in shower. The basement is fully finished in this home and has a large living room area, great sized storage room, another 3\4 bathroom and the 4th bedroom. At the end one the living room is an egress window and a closet so one could easily make this a 5 bedroom home if they wish!! Now let's go outside!! This backyard is a must see!!! Walking out you will enjoy the stamped concrete with shade cover to sit and relax with a cup of coffee or a good book!! With a private fire pit area that is tucked in the corner makes for a nice relaxing fire away from the wind. But wait there is more!! The stamped concrete goes along the back side of the house for all your grilling goodies and leads to a finished party shed!! Escape the real world and go relax right in your backyard!! *Sellers daughter is the listing agents licensed assistant.