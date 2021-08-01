4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $389,000

What a Beautiful Transformation this Home has seen!! Situated on just under 1/2 Acre Lot with Vinyl Fenced in Yard. Open Concept with Higher Ceilings on the Main Level. The Kitchen Features an Island the Counter Tops are a Handsome Granite. There is a half bath on this level. Upon entering the Living Room the Fireplace is surrounded by a lovely Stone design Trimmed in Wood with Shelving & Doors on either side. The Original Stairway has been refinished that leads to the 3 Bedrooms on 2nd level. Full Bathroom with a Laundry Area with a shelf/clothes rod. Master BR has a 3/4 Master Shower bath, Closet and extra Storage Space. There is a split air conditioner for those extra warm summer nights to give you a boost of cool air. Lower Level has a 28' x 14' Recreational Room, there is a 4th BR behind the Utility Room, which has a walk out door to backyard; there is also a toilet in the utility room. Some special items this Home has are: Salt shoot to Softener, Radon Mitigation System, Alarm System, Water Heater new in 2020, Sprinkler System, Professional Landscaping, Stamped Sidewalk leading to Front Door, Appliances all stay, the Dog Kennel is Heated & Cooled. Double Stall Attached Garage with enough Room to store Motorcycle, ATV etc. Located across the Road from High School/Middle School Property.