4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $389,000

The pride of home ownership is shown with this beautiful ranch style home. Walking in you will appreciate the open foyer that faces the living room and kitchen. To your right is a beautiful arched staircase that leads to the basement. Off the living room to the left is your primary bedroom that is great in size along with a large bathroom and walk~in closet. The kitchen is open to the living room and dining area with a nice large island. The dining area has a french door that leads out to a cozy patio perfect for bonfires and grill outs!! Behind the kitchen is 2 other bedrooms and full sized bathroom. North of the kitchen is your main floor laundry with a closet and large kitchen pantry that is attached to that over sized garage. This garage is one you won`t want to miss. Space, space space with over 800 sq ft. and to top it off it`s heated!! Let`s not forget about the fully finished basement!! The lower level family room is HUGE with an office off to the west that has windows to give some more lighting, and there is access for hook up should one want to install a wet bar. There is another legal 4th bedroom along with a full bathroom. The basement floor uses DMX AirGap underlayment and a subfloor so there’s no moisture, no mold, and a warmer feeling floor. This home is move in ready!!!