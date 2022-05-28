Still like new, barely lived in!!! Built in 2021, This top of the line 4BR/2.5BA home is custom designed by the owner. The designer choices in this home set it apart from every other house in the neighborhood and is set up for entertaining. The main level features 9ft vaulted ceilings in living area w/ gas fireplace, chefs kitchen w/ Knotty Alder kitchen cabinets with hidden pantry (made by Whiskey Creek), beautiful granite counters, gas cooktop with kettle faucet, and black matte appliances and all custom designed solid doors throughout the home. Large master bedroom, w/ walk in closet, and beautiful master bath, which boasts a large walk-in shower and soaking tub. and 2nd bedroom on main, used as a home office, And a Large 3 stall garage, with water hose spigot. The open concept lower level features 2 nice size bedrooms, living area, full bath, and an area that is plumbed for a wet bar. The seller owns the lot next to the home and would prefer to sell the 2 parcels as a package if the buyer is interested, asking 39k for the lot. Don`t let this one get away, this is a must see property!!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $450,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to the Iowa State Patrol, the 52-year-old was northbound on North Roosevelt St. in a Dodge Ram when he struck the girl, who was in a crosswalk at the intersection of North Roosevelt and East Indian streets.
Last June, the city launched a campaign to encourage people to donate to agencies that work directly with those experiencing homelessness, rather than give money to panhandlers.
Fremont Superintendent Mark Shepard posted a statement saying Madison Everitt "suffered a catastrophic brain injury" and will not recover. “This is a tragic loss for FHS, the school district and our community."
A man found guilty of beating a Sioux City homeowner to death while breaking into his home a second time will see his prison sentence reduced after the Iowa Court of Appeals ruled there was insufficient evidence for one of the charges of which he was convicted.
Watch now: Court documents identify man killed, two men injured on I-74 bridge walkway. SUV driver faces 10 charges
Authorities on Monday released the name of a Moline man they say was killed after being struck by a SUV on the Interstate 74 bridge pedestrian path early Sunday.
Per a Facebook post from MayDay STOL Drag Race organizers, the sole fatality was the pilot.
Before Judge Steven Andreasen
One driver reportedly eluded officers for several miles eventually hitting speeds over 100 mph on South Lewis Blvd. before the vehicle became disabled at South Lewis and Line Drive while the other is said to have reached a speed of 104 mph before exiting onto Singing Hills Blvd.
SIOUX CITY -- They call him "Coach" Burchard or sometimes simply "Burch," but faculty members as well as past and present students have been s…
Davenport tattoo and mural artist Frank Hoffmaster died in the early morning hours of May 20. Family members recall a man whose talent and generosity touched people in the Quad-Cities and all over the world.