4 Bedroom Home in Mc Cook Lake - $274,900

Beautiful completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Dakota Valley school district. Everything new in this one with custom tile work in the showers, two tone kitchen cabinets with quartz counters. Focal point in the home is the tiled wall with fireplace and new flat screen TV - included!! Life-proof vinyl plank floors throughout with carpet in all of the bedrooms. The master bath is huge with a walk-in shower and large closet. Large bedrooms and lots of storage. All the kitchen appliances are included in this home making it turn-key and ready to go!!! Seller is offering a $2500 credit towards deck repair to buyers..