 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Cook Lake - $349,950

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Cook Lake - $349,950

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Cook Lake - $349,950

Pride of ownership and over the top maintenance at this McCook Lake ranch w\ 4+ bdrm, 3 updated baths, 2 stall garage. Mature trees, sprinkled yard and wonder deck to enjoy the fall evenings. Updates since 2016: high quality pergo floors, carpets, main bath renovated, master bath, tile, fixtures, lighting & shower door, windows sashes 2019, shingles 2018, deck painted 2021. Gas line, chase & electrical ran for fireplace ~ not installed. This home is just waiting for you to make it one your own. Move in ready....

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News