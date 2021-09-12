4 Bedroom Home in Mc Cook Lake - $349,950

Pride of ownership and over the top maintenance at this McCook Lake ranch w\ 4+ bdrm, 3 updated baths, 2 stall garage. Mature trees, sprinkled yard and wonder deck to enjoy the fall evenings. Updates since 2016: high quality pergo floors, carpets, main bath renovated, master bath, tile, fixtures, lighting & shower door, windows sashes 2019, shingles 2018, deck painted 2021. Gas line, chase & electrical ran for fireplace ~ not installed. This home is just waiting for you to make it one your own. Move in ready....