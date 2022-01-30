4 Bedroom Home in Merrill - $280,000

ACREAGE! 4 bedrooms, 3 bath updated home on just over 3.5 acres of land. Large eat-in kitchen with open concept that leads into living room. The windows and natural light are amazing in this home! Breathtaking views from the living room picture window. Master bedroom, with large WIC, double vanity and jacuzzi tub located on main floor. One other bedroom/office also on main floor. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and storage! Lower level is partially finished with half bath and lots of storage. Home has newer pex water lines, newer wiring and new electrical box. The siding, roof and windows were replaced in 2008. The property features a large insulated machine shed with a pit to change oil. There is also an insulated chicken coop and cattle shed. The yard has several established gardens on property including strawberry, asparagus, and raspberries.