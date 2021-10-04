Roomy older home with several additions on large lot. Needs TLC but priced to sell. There is a main floor laundry with WA & DR . The L/R, D/R & kitchen are all about 15x14. The 2 bedrooms upstairs are also good sized. A 15x11 main floor room used as a bdrm. on the SE corner of the house does not have a heat duct. It has lots of windows and could easily have electric heat installed or a heat run added. The main part of the roof has new shingles this year. There is a garden area with rhubarb, raspberry bush and rose bushes. The back alley garage has room for other garages?? The GFA and HW heater are 3 years old? Owners want a quick sale. Please note. The main floor sq. ft. of 1062 does not include the 192 sq. ft. for the unheated room..
4 Bedroom Home in Moville - $109,000
