Roomy older home with several additions on large lot. Needs TLC but priced to sell. There is a main floor laundry with WA & DR . The L\R, D\R & kitchen are all about 15x14. The 2 bedrooms upstairs are also good sized. A 15x11 main floor room used as a bdrm. on the SE corner of the house does not have a heat duct. It has lots of windows and could easily have electric heat installed or a heat run added. The main part of the roof has new shingles this year. There is a garden area with rhubarb, raspberry bush and rose bushes. The back alley garage has room for other garages?? The GFA and HW heater are 3 years old? Owners want a quick sale. Please note. The main floor sq. ft. of 1062 does not include the 192 sq. ft. for the unheated room..
4 Bedroom Home in Moville - $119,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: In a recent article you suggested to a daughter that when selling her mother’s home in poor condition that she could just refuse the buyer’s request to have a home inspection.
HULL, Iowa -- A Doon man has been charged with homicide by vehicle involving a Friday night crash near Hull, Iowa.
- Updated
Your Social Security payments could be huge -- if all of these things happen.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to more than 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
SPENCER, Iowa -- An Estherville, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for having sexual contact with two children in Clay County.
DAKOTA CITY — Tyson Foods, by far the largest employer in metro Sioux City, is offering its front-line workers paid sick leave for the first t…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison for possessing a gun while selling marijuana.
SIOUX CITY-- The Sioux City East football team scored early and often on Friday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium, as the Black Raiders dominated …
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department arrested six individuals Thursday during a multi-state human trafficking operation.
SIOUX CITY -- Sarah Taylor's family-owned commercial upholstery business has been going strong and growing since she re-covered a worn-out chu…