4 Bedroom Home in Moville - $207,000

Just outside of town... and away from the hustle of the city, this beautifully updated 1900's Victorian home is ready and waiting for you. Stunning. Ornate. Intricate. All of these words describe this home. With original details from the era in which it was built, you'll find asymmetrical curved towers, original carved woodwork, bay windows, decorative trim throughout with rich dark finishes and an intricately detailed and ornate banister staircase. This home has been lovingly cared for over the years and is sure to give you a romantic vibe!! You'll love the splash of modern updates that have been done to create the perfect space to call home. Fresh paint throughout, updated kitchen and bathrooms, newer windows and main floor laundry to name a few. The master bedroom is located on the main floor and is open and airy with sliders to the back patio. Double closets and built-in drawers line one wall and your "sweet" en suite master bath has been updated with a double vanity and tub/shower combo. Upstairs you'll find a third bath plus three additional bedrooms with fresh paint, carpet and oversized closets. If that weren't enough... there's even a secret gem at the end of the hallway... Go check it out for yourself!! The basement has been framed and sheetrock is in place. Leave it as it is... or finish the space and use it however you choose!! The covered front porch is the perfect spot to relax at the end of the day. Sip tea on a porch swing if you will. Need more space to entertain? The backyard boasts an oversized patio. Let the grill master do his or her magic for the crowd... And hey, if you need more space to play, there's a park located a hop, skip and a jump away!! Last but not least, the garage!! The Mancave. The She Shed. Whatever you want to call it... it's huge!! With an oversized two stall garage plus two... yes, TWO additional rooms for you to play, build... or hangout!! It's yours... do what you want!! Hurry!! This beaut' is not gonna last!!!