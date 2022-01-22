4 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $375,000

Second owner of this custom built home ranch home in River Valley development has taken exceptional care of the condition of this home. Living room has vaulted ceiling and is open to kitchen/dining area. Sliding door to deck. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite counters, gas stove, stainless steel backsplash and under cabinet lighting. Four generous sized bedrooms with this property. Master bedroom has custom blinds and walkin closet. Master bath has tile shower and taller vanity. 2nd bedroom has double closet. Full bath on main has new toilet. Lower level is completely finished with family room and 2 egress windows. Both bedrooms down have large double closets, egress windows and 3rd bath down has tub/shower combination. Heated garage and white vinyl privacy fence in back yard. Entire yard is sprinkled. Radon system in place. 2nd laundry hookups in basement. Priced way below new construction pricing..