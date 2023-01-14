4 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $529,950

Hurry to see this outstanding 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch with fenced yard on one of the largest lots in the River Valley Development in North Sioux City. Wonderful open concept! Living room has LVT flooring, 72" fireplace, large windows overlooking backyard and is open to kitchen. Eat in kitchen has black stainless high end appliances that stay, 5x5 walk in pantry, quartz counter tops , tile backsplash, breakfast bar with blanco sink and sliders to large covered deck with beautiful sunsets and a view of McCook Lake. Master suite has large walk in closet, double vanity and walk in tile shower. Main floor laundry and mudroom off garage. Large family room down has daylight windows, wet bar with full size fridge. Two bedrooms down have daylight windows and closets. Den has no egress window and could be used as toy room, exercise room or whatever use your heart desires! Large 3 car garage. Beautiful fenced yard with extra landscaping. Too many upgrade to mention them all so come have a look for yourself!!