4 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $699,950

Thinking about building?? Do you appreciate high quality and detail? Look no further. This absolutely stunning 4 bedroom 3 1\2 bath ranch has loads of upgrades. From the 8’ entry system to the 10’ ceilings throughout the main floor, this feels like home. The kitchen features custom cabinets, leather-finished granite, high end black stainless appliances, large center island, gas and electric hookups, LED lighting and more. There are two suites on the main floor - large master suite with two closets, walk in tile shower, and twin custom vanities. The junior suite is very similar in finishes, just a little smaller. The fully-finished basement features garden level windows for a light, open feel, custom bar with reclaimed wood shelves and leather-finish granite, two large bedrooms, a full bath with all high quality finishes, and a shelter room. The home is super insulated and features 96% efficient zoned heating and cooling, an air exchanger, 2 laundry rooms (up and down), Marathon water heater and an amazing Savant home management system. All concrete surfaces are epoxy coated including the 994 sq ft garage!! The 994 sq. ft. heated garage also features custom storage cabinets, floor drains, LED lighting and hot\cold water supply. Outside there is a fully fenced lot with 16x16 finished\heated shop, extensive landscaping, concrete curbing, covered and uncovered decks and an outdoor kitchen!! Some of the other features include trimless contemporary door jambs, Silestone window ledges, many motorized remote blinds, hidden usb and electric island plugs, and many unseen upgrades!!! This home has it all without the hassle of building!! No delays or overruns here and it’s better than new!! See attached detail sheet for more info!!!