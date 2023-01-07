4 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $715,500

If you are looking for quality and detail? This ranch home is perfect!! It has 4 bedrooms, 3 1\2 baths, 2 laundry rooms, 3 car over sized garage plus loads of upgrades. From the 8’ entry system to the 10’ ceilings throughout the main floor, this feels like home. The kitchen features custom cabinets, leather-finished granite, high end black stainless appliances, large center island, gas and electric hookups, LED lighting and more. There are two suites on the main floor - large primary suite with two closets, walk in tile shower, and twin custom vanities. The 2nd suite is very similar in finishes, just a little smaller. The fully-finished basement features garden level windows for a light, open feel, custom bar with reclaimed wood shelves and leather-finish granite, two large bedrooms, a full bath with all high quality finishes, and a shelter room. The home is super insulated and features 96% efficient zoned heating and cooling, an air exchanger, 2 laundry rooms (up and down), Marathon water heater and an amazing Savant Smart Home Management System. All concrete surfaces are epoxy coated including the 994 sq. ft. heated garage!! The garage features custom storage cabinets, floor drains, LED lighting and hot\cold water supply. Outside there is a fully fenced lot with 16x16 finished\heated shop, extensive landscaping, concrete curbing, sellers have added concrete curbing that goes under the fence-line to keep your small dogs in and rabbits out!! 2 Decks one covered and one uncovered deck with and an outdoor kitchen!! Some of the other features include trim-less contemporary doorjambs, Silestone window ledges, many motorized remote blinds, hidden USB and electric island plugs, and many unseen upgrades!!! Sellers are being transferred after living in it for only 6 months. When it was appraised fortheir purchase it appraised at $724,000. That means you are acquiring additional equity when you buy this home!! YEAH!!!!