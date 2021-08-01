4 Bedroom Home in Ponca - $269,000

This Newly Renovated Acreage has a fantastic location just off the beaten path on the west edge of Ponca and is ready to offer all the great things country living is known to provide. Home has had a recent exterior facelift and inside many amenities have been addressed!! On the Exterior there is a Brand New Steel Roof, New siding (with new wrap, foam and sheeting underneath it), Most windows have been updated, all new gutters and down spouts, the 2nd floor covered porch has been modernized and ready for pleasure plus the out buildings have been sided and reroofed. Inside you will find hardwood Bamboo floors in the living room, New Carpet and renovated floors, Fresh Paint and trim, a new 2nd floor bathroom just installed, and many new LED Lights. Mechanically the Furnace and AC were done in 2015, new electrical panel 2021, and home is connected to city water for peace of mind. Combine this great home with the double 2 car garages and also a bonus Lawn shed (all 3 with electricity and concrete floors) this acreage will make someone a great place to call their own!!!